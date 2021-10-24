Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of RDEIY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. 35,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,756. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

