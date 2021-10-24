ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $75.63 million and $6.55 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,224.56 or 1.00115876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00058412 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.64 or 0.00324827 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.63 or 0.00511226 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.73 or 0.00215409 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002278 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000968 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

