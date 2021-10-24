REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.80

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 13768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

REE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.42.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Hans Thomas acquired 161,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $935,624.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Weisburd acquired 123,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $739,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

