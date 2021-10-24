Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284,190 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CNH Industrial worth $34,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 71.7% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,132,000 after buying an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,965,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,617,000 after buying an additional 58,125 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

