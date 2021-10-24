Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $30.95 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 261,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,052,801,000 after buying an additional 173,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,014,647,000 after buying an additional 381,863 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,491,488,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,571,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,297,012,000 after buying an additional 144,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $611.96 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $616.93. The firm has a market cap of $240.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $568.93 and its 200-day moving average is $516.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Citigroup upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $620.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.55.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

