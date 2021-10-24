Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $34.06 Million in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 143,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,057,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

CI stock opened at $216.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $160.37 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

