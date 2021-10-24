Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 186,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

In other news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,819 shares of company stock valued at $42,761,998. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $184.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.68 and a 1-year high of $184.85.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.