RenaissanceRe (RNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RNR opened at $147.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $185.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

