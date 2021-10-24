Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Citigroup

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist reduced their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. Analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at $318,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $201,948.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 14,310 shares valued at $744,233. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,572,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,565,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,320.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,517,000 after acquiring an additional 27,796 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

