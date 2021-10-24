Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives $49.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

RPTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $30,095.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $593,619.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,782. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after buying an additional 1,121,157 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after buying an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,196 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $13,597,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

