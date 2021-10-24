Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading 3.9% Higher

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.65. 4,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 163,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $907.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $227,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $244,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,782 over the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 70,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,157 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

