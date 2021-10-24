Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,534,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,835 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Republic First Bancorp worth $34,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 309.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 99,628 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 19.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 28.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,108,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 243,024 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $184.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $38.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

