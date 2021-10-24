RING X PLATFORM Hits Market Cap of $10.74 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $10.74 million and $666,512.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00049374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00203803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00101552 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 290,624,009 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

