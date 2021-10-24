Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Sells £252.75 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22).

RIO opened at GBX 4,672.50 ($61.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,192.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,741.39. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm has a market cap of £58.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.88%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,240 ($68.46).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

