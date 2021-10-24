Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,200 by Analysts at Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,240 ($68.46).

RIO opened at GBX 4,672.50 ($61.05) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The firm has a market cap of £58.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,192.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,741.39.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22). Also, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

