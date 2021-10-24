RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.28. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

