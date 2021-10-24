Robert W. Baird Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $250.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CROX. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.00.

CROX stock opened at $149.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.80. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 74.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 197.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

