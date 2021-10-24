Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.38.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,715. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 179,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.