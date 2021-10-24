Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29,163.00

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market cap of $3.46 million and $29,163.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00049465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.00204374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00101871 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

RVF is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

