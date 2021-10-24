Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company.

RCKY stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $391.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 73,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

