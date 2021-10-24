Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) VP Sells $59,080.00 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) VP Donna L. Coupe sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $59,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $8.87 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

