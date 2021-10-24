Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$72.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE:RCI opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

