Royal Bank of Canada Increases Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Price Target to $32.00

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

BHLB opened at $28.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 341,909 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $6,449,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 780,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 220,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 373.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 213,122 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,639,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.