Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

RHP stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $90.83. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The business had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.