S. Muoio & CO. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

