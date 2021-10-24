S. Muoio & CO. LLC Cuts Holdings in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC reduced its position in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 468,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Network-1 Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Network-1 Technologies were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTIP stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.28.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,986.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

