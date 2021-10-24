S. Muoio & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,634,000 after purchasing an additional 217,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Athene by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,775,000 after purchasing an additional 114,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Athene by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,706,000 after purchasing an additional 315,562 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Athene by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 584,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,774 shares of company stock worth $1,506,903. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

ATH stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.31. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

