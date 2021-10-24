SAFE DEAL Trading Down 20.7% This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00004331 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.48 million and $359,452.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00069853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00071279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00103108 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,884.42 or 1.00155211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.36 or 0.06641486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00021756 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,937,502 coins and its circulating supply is 941,609 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

