Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Buys 12,194 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 83.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 289.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,391 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

