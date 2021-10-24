Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.34. 7,065,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,102,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $413.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average of $141.99. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

