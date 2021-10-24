SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 367,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $32,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,245,099,000 after acquiring an additional 272,099 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $552,001,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,936,000 after acquiring an additional 151,877 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,831,000 after acquiring an additional 176,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,257,000 after acquiring an additional 656,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $141.78 on Friday. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $151.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.04. The company has a market capitalization of $174.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

