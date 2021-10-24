SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of SBA Communications worth $284,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.44.

Shares of SBAC opened at $345.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 144.01 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $369.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.13.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

