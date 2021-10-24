Scala Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $2,175.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00070165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00072627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00104514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,232.75 or 0.99724234 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.23 or 0.06634557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00021784 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.