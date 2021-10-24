Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

SCHN stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

