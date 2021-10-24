Scorum Coins Reaches Market Cap of $643,432.37 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $643,432.37 and approximately $2,039.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00070343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00073053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00104445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,258.08 or 0.99680220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.89 or 0.06646478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00021785 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

