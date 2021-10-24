Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,436,000 after acquiring an additional 845,512 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 153,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,117 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,322 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STX opened at $87.23 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.08. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.26.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

