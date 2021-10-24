Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Seagate Technology updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.500 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.20-$2.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $87.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.26.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

