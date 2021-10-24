Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.Seagate Technology also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.500 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $87.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.26.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

