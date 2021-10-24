Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $16.10 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $63.50 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

