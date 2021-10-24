SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.10) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,237.13 ($16.16).

SGRO opened at GBX 1,288.50 ($16.83) on Wednesday. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,311 ($17.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,254.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,138.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Linda Yueh purchased 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

