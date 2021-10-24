Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

SELB opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $454.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

