Sentinel Chain Trading 23.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $287,668.73 and approximately $86,164.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00049281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.04 or 0.00202708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00101254 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

