ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 905,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $497,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 65.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $55,162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $686.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $634.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.85. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $692.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 817.45, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.58.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

