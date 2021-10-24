SF Capital Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One SF Capital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $91,012.90 and approximately $45.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SF Capital has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00070307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00072993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00104450 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,523.89 or 0.99811180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.40 or 0.06648272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00021780 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

