SFL (NYSE:SFL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SFL has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.17.

SFL opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SFL has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter worth about $10,380,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the first quarter worth about $8,904,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SFL by 206.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 489.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 894,485 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the first quarter worth about $4,191,000. Institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

