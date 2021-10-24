SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,455 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

WMC stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1,494.10, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.