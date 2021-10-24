SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 10,587 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDD. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in 3D Systems by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $337,240. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

DDD opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

