SG Americas Securities LLC Has $218,000 Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.