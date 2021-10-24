SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

MMAT stock opened at 4.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of 7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of 0.50 and a 52 week high of 21.76.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

