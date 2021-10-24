SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 853 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EB. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,005,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 191,158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,479,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,789,000 after purchasing an additional 213,374 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 107,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of EB stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.94 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 119.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

